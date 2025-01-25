Bengaluru's Waste Management Plan Faces Setback as No Bidders Apply

Bengaluru’s plan to set up waste management units on the city’s outskirts has faced a setback. No bidders participated in the tender process for the project. The goal was to address the city’s growing waste problem by setting up waste processing units across four locations, each on 100-acre plots.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWML) issued tenders on November 7, 2024, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The deadline for submitting bids was January 23, 2025. However, no bids were received, even though local and international companies showed interest during preliminary meetings. It is believed that strict contract conditions discouraged potential bidders.

Bengaluru produces about 6,115 metric tonnes of waste daily, but only a small amount is processed properly. Most of it ends up in landfills, and current plants are not fully used. The government planned four waste management units to handle waste for the next 30 years, with an estimated annual cost of ₹669 crore.

The proposed locations for the units are:

North Bengaluru: Gundalahalli village, Doddaballapur taluk (for waste from Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones).

Gundalahalli village, Doddaballapur taluk (for waste from Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones). West Bengaluru: Harohalli, KIADB jurisdiction (for waste from Rajarajeshwarinagar and West zones).

Harohalli, KIADB jurisdiction (for waste from Rajarajeshwarinagar and West zones). East Bengaluru: Malur, Kolar district (for waste from East and Mahadevapura zones).

Malur, Kolar district (for waste from East and Mahadevapura zones). South Bengaluru: Gollahalli, Bengaluru South taluk (for waste from South and Bommanahalli zones).

To move forward, officials plan to issue fresh tenders and simplify the previous contract conditions. With Bengaluru’s waste issue growing, authorities are under pressure to find a quick and sustainable solution.