Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro Nears Launch: Partial Operations Expected by June

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru is almost ready to open. It will run from R.V. Road to Bommasandra, a total of 19.15 km.

BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) got permission from the Railway Board for the new metro trains. A third train will be ready in a few days. The metro line was built some time ago but could not start because the driverless trains arrived late.

Now, BMRCL says the metro may start running in June, but only on a few main stations at first.

Before the metro can open, the safety team (called CMRS – Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) must check everything. BMRCL has already sent most papers, and the last certificate will be sent soon. The safety check may happen by the end of May.

After the check, BMRCL needs two more weeks to fix anything if needed. So, the metro might start in the middle or end of June.

This Yellow Line is very important. It will connect south Bengaluru, including Electronics City, to the rest of the metro. But the project had many problems.

In 2019, a Chinese company, CRRC, got a big contract to make metro coaches (train parts). They were supposed to build a factory in India, but they didn’t. This caused big delays. BMRCL warned them many times and almost used their ₹372-crore bank guarantee.

Later, CRRC joined with an Indian company, Titagarh Rail Systems, to solve the issue. After that, trains started coming, but still late.

Trial runs (test runs) started on March 7, 2024, with two trains. Now, BMRCL is doing the final work to open the Yellow Line soon.