  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

BMRCL Orders Additional Trains for Pink Line with New Coaches Ahead of 2026 Launch

Namma Metro Pink Line: Enhancing Connectivity and Easing Commutes in Bengaluru
x

Namma Metro Pink Line: Enhancing Connectivity and Easing Commutes in Bengaluru

Highlights

BMRCL has ordered seven more trains to meet demand for the Pink Line, ensuring smooth operations.

In 2023, BMRCL signed an agreement for 318 coaches (53 trains) for the Blue and Pink Lines. Of these, 96 coaches were designated for the Pink Line.

To meet rising demand, BMRCL has now ordered seven additional trains.

New Coach Features:

  • Driverless technology with Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC).
  • Stainless steel bodies for durability.
  • Two air-conditioning systems per coach for better cooling.
  • Modern interior designs for enhanced comfort.
  • Advanced Passenger Information Systems (PIS) to keep riders updated.
  • Platform Screen Door Systems (PSDS) for safety.
  • LCD route maps and automatic doors for added convenience.
  • The coaches will be manufactured at BEML’s Metro Rail Shed in Bengaluru, boosting local infrastructure.

Cost and Funding:

Each coach costs ₹19.64 crore, lower than the previous ₹29.99 crore deal.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding ₹3,177 crore for the project.

These new coaches will ensure the Pink Line has the latest technology and enough trains for smooth operations when it opens in 2026.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick