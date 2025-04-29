BMRCL Orders Additional Trains for Pink Line with New Coaches Ahead of 2026 Launch

In 2023, BMRCL signed an agreement for 318 coaches (53 trains) for the Blue and Pink Lines. Of these, 96 coaches were designated for the Pink Line.

To meet rising demand, BMRCL has now ordered seven additional trains.

New Coach Features:

Driverless technology with Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC).

Stainless steel bodies for durability.

Two air-conditioning systems per coach for better cooling.

Modern interior designs for enhanced comfort.

Advanced Passenger Information Systems (PIS) to keep riders updated.

Platform Screen Door Systems (PSDS) for safety.

LCD route maps and automatic doors for added convenience.

The coaches will be manufactured at BEML’s Metro Rail Shed in Bengaluru, boosting local infrastructure.

Cost and Funding:

Each coach costs ₹19.64 crore, lower than the previous ₹29.99 crore deal.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding ₹3,177 crore for the project.

These new coaches will ensure the Pink Line has the latest technology and enough trains for smooth operations when it opens in 2026.