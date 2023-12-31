BMTC buses will run till 2 am

Bengaluru : Bengaluru City is gearing up to start the New Year with new hopes. New Year celebrations have been organized in many parts of the city and all kinds of preparations have been made for a great party to welcome the new calendar year. The police department has come forward to ensure that people do not face any kind of trouble. On the other hand, Namma Metro will run till 2 am. Currently, for the convenience of passengers, BMTC buses will be running till 2 am on December 31.

BMTC bus service has been extended due to New Year celebrations. BMTC buses will run till 2 midnight on Sunday till Midnight. In addition, additional buses have been arranged for the public coming for the New Year celebrations. Thousands of people flock to MG Road and Brigade Road to celebrate the New Year. Therefore, additional buses have been assigned on that route. According to the demand, the corporation has made preparations for BMTC bus traffic.

Buses are arranged from MG Road and Brigade Road to many parts of the city. There will be a BMTC bus system from MG Road and Brigade Road to Kadugodi, Electronic City, Sarjapur, Bannerghatta, Kengeri, Nelamangala, Magadi Road, Hennur etc. Buses have been arranged around Yelahanka, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Banashankari, Shantinagar, Gorgunte Palya where the traffic is high. BMTC officials have informed that the bus will operate according to the number of passengers



BMTC buses were plying only till 11 pm daily. But today the bus service has been extended keeping in mind the passengers due to the New Year celebrations. Bus service will be available till 2 midnight



To facilitate the New Year celebrations, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has extended regular metro train service from night to 2 am on 31st December. However, keeping in mind the safety of tourists, entry to the MG Road Metro Station is restricted. Access to MG Road has been restricted as per the instructions of the Police Department. Hence metro commuters are advised to go to Trinity or Cubbon Park metro stations to avail the extended train service.

