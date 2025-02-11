Bomb Threat to Bengaluru Airport Linked to Aero India 2025 Even

On February 8, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received an email containing a bomb threat, which heightened security concerns. The email, sent from the address [email protected], warned about a potential drone strike that could target flights arriving at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala.

The sender threatened that if their demand for a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai (former Chief Minister of Karnataka and current Member of Parliament) was not met, the attack would occur. The email raised serious concerns just as the Aero India 2025 event was taking place in Bengaluru, a major defense expo attracting international attention.The sender demanded a response to a letter addressed to Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament.

In the email, the sender stated: "There will be a drone attack on landing flights in Bangalore, Chennai, or Kerala airport if I do not receive a response to my letter from Basavaraj Bommai."

Security at KIA has been ramped up, and an FIR filed under sections 125, 351, and 353 of the BNS. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email's source and assess the threat. Extra security, including drone monitoring, additional staff, and baggage checks, is in place for Aero India 2025.