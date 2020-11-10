Bosch partners with Art of Living to set up skill training facility

Bengaluru: Bosch India, in partnership with The Art of Living, have launched a state-of-the-art skills training facility BRIDGE, and Artisan Training for Carpentry, besides a collaboration center to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaborations on skill development.

Inaugurating the Bosch-Art of Living Skill Center, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "The coming together of companies and NGOs is vital for the society to support government's initiatives of tackling unemployment. Bosch, which is renowned for precision, has always set a high standard for skills. Our values of enthusiasm, commitment, caring and sharing very well resonate with Bosch, leading to this CSR partnership. We are delighted to have developed this center for creating opportunities for a brighter future for our nation's youth."

Launching the skill programs, Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group, India said, "In India, CSR is not just a nice to have, but a must have. Bosch India has developed replicable skilling models like BRIDGE and Artisan Training for upskilling youth. At Bosch, we are committed to take forward skill development with clear defined timelines and outcomes for greater social impact and scale."

BRIDGE is a three-month program (2 months of classroom and 1 month of on-job training) where youth who do not have access to higher education, learn and develop key employability, domain and soft skills, something they haven't hitherto been trained for. Over 30,000 youths have been trained and placed through 466 BRIDGE centers across India.

A state-of-the-art Artisans Training Center of Carpentry has also been inaugurated where youth will receive a nine months training, which aims to produce high-quality skilled and professionally-certified artisans. The candidates are 10th / 12th (PUC) / ITI pass. The participants of the program are certified by BOSCH and get job prospects in Home & Office Renovation / Modern Furniture Appliances Industry.