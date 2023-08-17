Chamarajanagara: Cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s soft drink factory soon in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara : Sri Lanka's cricket maestro and renowned spin bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan, is embarking on a new chapter as an industrialist. Making a foray into business, Muralitharan, famed for his wizardry on the cricket field, is set to establish a soft drink factory in Chamarajanagar. The factory is poised to be a significant addition to the local industrial landscape.

The venture will unfold in the Badanaguppe-Kellambally industrial zone of Chamarajanagara, encompassing an expansive 46-acre expanse. Following the completion of all requisite government formalities, the construction of the factory has commenced. Muttiah Beverages will be the brand behind the production of soft drinks, cool beverages, and flavoured milk in cans. The manufacturing of these non-alcoholic beverages will take place within the precincts of Chamarajanagara, heralding a fresh phase of growth for the region.

An investment exceeding Rs 250 crore is earmarked for this project, signifying a substantial financial commitment to the area. Importantly, this endeavour is expected to generate local employment opportunities for 500-800 individuals, with numerous others benefitting indirectly from the factory's operations.

The establishment of this factory holds potential for Chamarajanagara to emerge as a focal point for industry and innovation, further enhanced by concurrent initiatives like the ongoing construction of an eco-friendly paint factory by the Birla Group.

Interestingly, this expansion into the industrial arena is not the first instance of cricket luminaries diversifying their interests in Karnataka. Former Indian cricketer and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has ventured into agriculture by acquiring land in Gundlupet in this district.

Muralitharan's journey from the cricket pitch to industrial entrepreneurship has been facilitated by his collaboration with Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka, in the soft drink production sector. The state government has granted a lease for the expansive 46.30-acre tract of land.

A testament to his cricketing prowess, Muralitharan has left an indelible mark on the sport. His record-breaking performance includes 800 wickets in 133 Test matches, a staggering feat that underlines his extraordinary contribution to the game.

As the cricketing legend forays into the realm of business, his venture holds promise not only for economic growth but also for the diversification and development of Chamarajanagara.