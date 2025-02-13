CM Siddaramaiah Responds to Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Outrage

Bengaluru Metro commuters were in a state of shock when fares suddenly increased. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) raised prices, causing some fares to more than double. This upset many passengers who use the metro every day and led to criticism from opposition leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded on social media, saying that changes would be made. He tweeted, "The fare hike caused issues, with some fares rising too much. I have asked the MD of BMRCL to fix these problems and lower fares where needed."

The fare increase has caused concern, especially for students, low-income workers, and daily commuters who depend on the metro. Bengaluru's heavy traffic makes the metro very important for many people. The state government has promised to review the fare hike soon.