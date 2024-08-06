Live
Just In
Confident that Guv will give consent to investigate Siddaramaiah: Social activist
Social activist T.J. Abraham on Tuesday said that he is confident that Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will give consent to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.
“I am confident that the Governor would give consent to investigate the Chief Minister in the case,” Abraham told media persons after meeting the Governor.
“I provided additional clarification to the Governor regarding the complaint. I have given sufficient explanation to the Governor. I am totally confident that the consent would be given by him,” he said.
Abraham said that the Governor has not issued a second show cause notice to Siddaramaiah and no additional documents were provided on Tuesday to the Governor.
“If the Governor is asking for clarifications, it is an indication of his interest in pursuing the matter further. I had requested time from the Governor last Thursday and was asked to come today, which I did and provided the necessary clarifications,” he said.
He said that there were no complaints against him and challenged the government to find any cases against him.
“The show cause notice was issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on my complaint. However, after a three-hour Cabinet meeting, the government argued that the Governor’s notice was incorrect and claimed I was not correct. All allegations against Siddaramaiah are valid,” he said.