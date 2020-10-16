Congress RR Nagar by-poll candidate booked for violating Covid-19 rules

Bengaluru: City police on Thursday registered an FIR at Cottonpete police station in the city, against the Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, along with two unnamed persons, for allegedly violating model code of conduct during filing nomination for by-polls.

FIR is reportedly based on the complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nagaraja N, who was deployed for security at the RR Nagar returning officer's office.

In his complaint, the ASI said he was instructed not to allow vehicles within 100 meters from the gate of the BBMP office as the code of conduct was in place, but Kusuma and other Congress leaders tried to enter the prohibited area by breaching the barricades in the east gate of the office by overpowering the police staff present there.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called the move "politically motivated".

"This is politically motivated. It is the failure of BJP government and police," he said Congress candidate Kusuma H filed her nomination for the by-election to the legislative Assembly constituency of Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) on Wednesday.

Shivakumar and party leader Siddaramaiah joined Kusuma for the nomination.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for the by-election on November 3.