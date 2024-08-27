Live
Just In
Court Orders Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail
Follows VIP Treatment Controversy
Bengaluru : Controversial actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been in judicial custody at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since June 22, will be relocated to Ballari Jail. This decision follows widespread criticism after images surfaced showing Darshan receiving preferential treatment in the prison, including being seen smoking in the company of gangsters.
The viral photos sparked public outrage, leading to concerns over the perceived special privileges granted to high-profile inmates. In response, prison authorities sought a court order for Darshan’s transfer, which was approved by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on the evening of Tuesday.
Darshan is accused in the murder case of Renukaswamy, a case that has attracted significant media attention. The court's decision to transfer him to Ballari Jail is part of a broader move to address the issues of inmate management and ensure fairness within the prison system.
In addition to Darshan’s transfer, several other accused involved in the Renukaswamy case are being relocated to various prisons across Karnataka. Initial reports suggest that popular prison destinations include Mysuru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and Belgaum.
These transfers are seen as an effort by the authorities to prevent any further controversies and to maintain order within the prison system, especially in light of reports of tension between rival groups inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.