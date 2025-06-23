Live
DK Shivakumar Supports Bengaluru Tunnel Project to Ease Traffic
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar backs the Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel to reduce traffic jams and save travel time in Bengaluru.
One day after news came out that toll charges for the tunnel road might go up, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the project is still very important and will go ahead.
He said the tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board will help people save time. The tunnel will be about 16.75 km long and will go under the ground. It will remove more than 25 traffic jams across the city. People who travel daily could save around 45 minutes every day.
The tunnel will give smooth and fast travel with no signals or stops. It will also connect directly to the IT area, which will help many workers. The government plans to build it using eight big Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The project may take three years to finish.
Even though people are worried about the toll prices, the Deputy CM said this project will make Bengaluru better and faster. The government wants to reduce traffic problems and help people travel more easily in the future.