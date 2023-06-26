Driver not at fault for accident in Mandya: KSRTC

Bengaluru: The KSRTC clarified that the depiction of accident video through social media as an incident occurring while boarding KSRTC bus through window, near Hullenahalli of Mandya district, is untrue.



On 18 June, KSRTC Nanjangud depot of Chamarajnagar Division bus number KA 10 F 1501, schedule number 34, while operating on Nanjangudu - T Narsipur route near Basavarajpura, at around 1.45 pm a lorry bearing No.TN 77 Q 8735 speeding in a rash and negligent manner in opposite direction hit the bus on the rear right side. This resulted in injuries to two women passengers sitting on window side of the bus.

Due to the accident S ShantaKumari wife of late Basavaraju, 33 years, Magudilu of HD Kote, right hand got severed and Rajamma W/O Nagaraja Nayaka aged 59 years of Nanjangud Taluk got severe injuries on her right hand. KSRTC officers of the corporation visited the spot and admitted the injured to government hospital Nanjangud for First Aid and later shifted them to Mysore Apollo hospital for further treatment. An FIR is lodged against the Lorry Driver at Biligere Police Station, stated KSRTC in a statement.

Prima facie, investigation has revealed that the KSRTC driver is not at fault for the accident. However, KSRTC is incurring all the treatment expenses for the injured.

The statement further added, it is clarified that the incident has not happened while boarding the bus by the passenger as being depicted in social media.