Embassy Group, education department renew MoU to improve govt schools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Embassy Group and the department of education, Karnataka, have renewed for two more years the Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2018 for the all-around improvement of government schools in Bengaluru. The budget for the programme is Rs 15 crore.

Speaking on the renewal of the partnership, S.R. Umashankar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Primary & Secondary Education, government of Karnataka, said "It is extremely heartening to see corporates such as Embassy Group providing a model for partnering with the government in providing equitable education to our underprivileged children. We are very pleased to renew this meaningful partnership to strengthen our existing education system, and hope such initiatives encourage other corporates to join us."

Jitu Virwani, Managing Director and Chairman, Embassy Group, said, "At Embassy Group, we strongly believe that a robust public education system is vital to empowering the next generation and strengthening our nation. Striving to open new educational doors for Bangalore's under-privileged students, we are very happy to partner with the department of education. We hope that this will inspire more corporates and NGOs to join hands with the government in these endeavors to deepen our collective impact."

Under the MoU, Embassy will implement educational programs including annual distribution of starter kits, Maths, Life Skills, Sports, E-classrooms, scholarships, educational tours, after-school academic support, an alumni program and art & crafts. The Group will also provide new school buildings, repairs & renovations and daily maintenance to these adopted government schools.