Free power scheme launched in K'taka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday formally launched ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, one of the five poll guarantees of the Congress party, which promises to provide up to 200 units of free power to households in the state.

Formally launching the scheme by handing over the "zero bill" to 10 people symbolically, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the ruling Congress of "emptying" state coffers for selfish interests through populist announcements.

With the launch of 'Gruha Jyothi', the state government has implemented three of the five poll guarantees so far, the other two being, ‘Shakti’, by providing free services for women in public transport buses, and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme — by payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg rice to beneficiaries.

The CM indicated that 'Gruha Lakshmi' to provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family will be launched mostly on August 24; and 'Yuva Nidhi' to provide Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders will be launched by December end or January.

"We had promised to provide up to 200 units of free power. There are 2.14 crore consumers eligible under Gruha Jyothi, and 1.42 crore households have registered. The scheme has come into effect on July 1, as the bill for July electricity consumption will come in the beginning of August, it is being formally launched today," Siddaramaiah said.

The benefit under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme is calculated based on average consumption for financial year 2022-23, plus 10 percent additional, but total amounting to less than 200 units.