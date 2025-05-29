Live
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- CBI arrests junior passport assistant, agent for taking bribe in Mumbai
- Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress
- Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released
- Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District
- Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada
- Medical Professional's Criminal Network Expands Beyond Evidence Tampering
- Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US
- IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion
Gaddar Awards 2024: Telangana Government Honors Telugu Cinema
The Telangana government has announced the Gaddar Awards 2024, recognizing excellence in Telugu cinema.
The Telangana government has announced the recipients of the inaugural Gaddar Awards, set to be presented on June 14. These awards aim to honor excellence in Telugu cinema, replacing the former Nandi Awards.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the Gaddar Awards to recognize poets, artists, and filmmakers, naming them after the legendary revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who is celebrated as a cultural icon of Telangana.
Gaddar Awards 2024 – Winners List:
Best Feature Film: Kalki
Second Best Film: Pottel
Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar
Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2)
Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki)
Best Screenplay: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar)
Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)
Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar)
Best Supporting Actor: S.J. Surya (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)
Best Story Writer: Shiva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)
Best Debut Director: Yadu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Comedians: Satya and Vennela Kishore (Mathuvadalara 2)
Best Child Actors: Master Arun Dev (35 Short Story), Baby Harika
Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose (Raju Yadav)
Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gami)
Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipet Marriage Band)
Best Music Director: Bheems Cicerolio (Razakar)
Best Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Villain Bhairavakona), Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2 – Chooseki)
The Gaddar Awards ceremony will take place in Hyderabad on June 14, coinciding with Gaddar's birth anniversary. This event marks a significant revival of state-backed film awards in Telangana after a 14-year hiatus.