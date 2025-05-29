Gaddar Awards 2024: Telangana Government Honors Telugu Cinema

The Telangana government has announced the recipients of the inaugural Gaddar Awards, set to be presented on June 14. These awards aim to honor excellence in Telugu cinema, replacing the former Nandi Awards.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the Gaddar Awards to recognize poets, artists, and filmmakers, naming them after the legendary revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who is celebrated as a cultural icon of Telangana.

Gaddar Awards 2024 – Winners List:

Best Feature Film: Kalki

Second Best Film: Pottel

Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2)

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki)

Best Screenplay: Venky Atluri (Lucky Bhaskar)

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara)

Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Bhaskar)

Best Supporting Actor: S.J. Surya (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)

Best Story Writer: Shiva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)

Best Debut Director: Yadu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Comedians: Satya and Vennela Kishore (Mathuvadalara 2)

Best Child Actors: Master Arun Dev (35 Short Story), Baby Harika

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose (Raju Yadav)

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gami)

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipet Marriage Band)

Best Music Director: Bheems Cicerolio (Razakar)

Best Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Villain Bhairavakona), Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2 – Chooseki)

The Gaddar Awards ceremony will take place in Hyderabad on June 14, coinciding with Gaddar's birth anniversary. This event marks a significant revival of state-backed film awards in Telangana after a 14-year hiatus.







