Get insurance for flight delay at 49!

Bengaluru: Digit Insurance offers common carrier insurance covering flight delay service for domestic passengers under 'Common Carrier Delay Cover.' To avail this service, passengers need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 49 through Digit's official website. Any passenger, except an infant, can avail of this insurance cover.

Digit Insurance's 'Common Carrier Delay Cover' compensates passengers facing flight delays for more than 90/120 minutes during summers / winters respectively with fixed benefits. In case of delayed flights, passengers with this cover will automatically get their claim registered from Digit.

They would need to just upload the details of their boarding pass and share their bank details. The money will automatically get credited to customers' accounts.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Chief Marketing Officer, Digit Insurance, said, "We have unfolded this unique offering to enable customers to have a stress-free trip. This is in line with our mission of offering simple and relevant products to our customers enabled through the latest technologies. Offering this product now is essential in its intent as we see revival in domestic travel. This product aims to address the problems that customers have to go through due to flight delays through a frictionless process." This cover is applicable only for a single flight. In case customers would like to protect their complete round trip, they should get a cover for flight delay for each onward and return flight. In case the airline has been responsible and has informed the customer about the flight delay at least six hours in advance, then he/she will not be eligible for the flight delay compensation.