Government to set up Covid rehabilitation centres in hospitals

Bengaluru: All district hospitals will have post-Covid care and rehabilitation centres. A decision was taken in this regard at a high level meeting of technical advisory committee and experts in Vidhana Soudha chaired by Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar on Thursday.

Mr Sudhakar said that there was a need to take care of infected persons even after they were cured.

"Bowring hospital, Victoria and KC general hospitals in Bengaluru will have rehabilitation centres. Similarly, all district hospitals will have rehabilitation centres and necessary infrastructure and staff will be provided after the committee submits its report," he said.

"Experts are of the view that 5% of people may contact the virus after recovery. Intensity of the infection will be less in those who had critical infection earlier. Similarly those who had no symptoms during first time may face more problems during the second time. Therefore recovered patients must follow guidelines," he added.

Sudhakar said, "some people are taking pain killers if they have symptoms and staying back at home, even if they have symptoms of other diseases. People should get tested themselves honestly."

"Those who have dental problems are hesitating to visit dentists. Government hospitals have separate treatment for other diseases. People should not be afraid of visiting hospital in such conditions" he stated.

"Instructions have been issued to the committee to study in detail and submit a report on Covid deaths. A study is also commissioned on reinfection in recovered patients. The reports will be submitted soon," the minister added.