IIT Delhi Team Wins Top Honours at Lam Research’s Systems Engineering Challenge

BENGALURU : Lam Research has announced the winners of its annual Lam Systems Engineering Challenge, a premier competition for aspiring engineers across India. The grand finale, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, saw a team from IIT Delhi clinch the top spot. Nakshat Pandey, Dhruv Joshi, Reeshabh Kotecha, and Vansh Ramani were awarded the first prize, receiving ₹5 lakh in cash along with exclusive internship opportunities at Lam Research.

Teams from IIT Delhi and BITS Pilani secured the second and third positions, respectively, as the competition celebrated innovation, technology, and teamwork among engineering students.

The challenge, held from October to November 2024, tested over 650 teams from 153 universities on their ability to tackle complex systems engineering problems. Participants applied interdisciplinary skills—spanning material sciences, firmware, hardware, and business strategy—to design and build functional prototypes during the final round.

Hosted in collaboration with T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, and IISc Bengaluru, the competition is the first of its kind to focus on semiconductor manufacturing systems. Judges evaluated projects on design integration, cost optimisation, hardware implementation, and overall project management.

This year’s challenge drew participation from over 2,500 students, underscoring India’s growing talent in advanced systems engineering and semiconductor technology.