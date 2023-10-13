IT Raid In Bengaluru: Rs 42 crore money was found in Ambikapati's daughter residence

Bengaluru: I-T raids were conducted on the residence of R. Ambikapathy, vice-president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association and president of BBMP Contractors’ Association, and his wife Ashwathamma, a former councillor. This is learnt to have led to a recovery of a large cache of money. The association had made allegations of 40% commission against the previous BJP government.

The vice-president of Karnataka Contractors’ Association, Ambikapati has two daughters. Now information has been received that the IT officials have received money in installments at one of his Daughter Divya's house. IT officials raided the house in Manyata Tech Park on Thursday midnight. Four IT officers raided and checked.

Ambikapati had vacated the house in Ganesha Block of Kaval Bairasandra last January. Then recently, the family shifted to Manyatha Park. There he bought the building that was attacked four years ago. The house below was rented out and the family lived in the first floor house. Ambikapati, who had vacated the upper house in January, used to come and go to the empty house.

Although Ambikapati shifted to the new house, he was doing all the business in the old house. Meetings were often held in the old house of Ganesh block of Kaval Bairasandra. Through this, even after shifting to the new house, he used the old house as an office. There is a possibility that some misdeeds were done in this house, including some letter business and money transfer. It was for this reason that Ambikapati often visited the old house with some relatives. At present, the IT officials have continued the inspection of the old house as well.

Income Tax (IT) officials raided former corporator Ashwathamma, her husband R Ambikapathy and Ashwathamma's brother-in-law Pradeep's flat in RT Nagar at midnight. During the inspection, more than Rs 40 crore worth of Rs 500 notes was found in 23 boxes under the bed in the room. The inside information about who this money belongs to, why it was collected and where they planned to send it is available.

This money was collected from builders, gold dealers and contractors in Bangalore. The money thus collected was prepared to be distributed from Bangalore to Chennai and from Chennai to Hyderabad. After the announcement of the date of election to the Telangana state assembly, we have received information that they were going to collect money here and send it there. In the wake of the election, the IT officials have been alerted and have been conducting raids for the last three days.

Ashwathamma is a resident of RT Nagar's Ananda Colony and is the elder sister of former Congress MLA Akhand Srinivasamurthy. In 2001, she was the corporator of Kaval Bairasandra (Ward No. 95). Her husband R Ambikapathy is a contractor. He was recognized in Kempanna's contractor association. He had accused the previous BJP government of giving 40 percent for the work in the state and 50 percent in BBMP. He made allegations against some political figures.

BJP MLA Munirathna had filed a defamation case against Ambikapathy, who had accused him of commission. In this case, Ambikapathy was arrested by Vayyalikaval station police and later released on bail.

The IT officials also raided Ambikapathy daughter's house in RT Nagar. A house near Manyatha Tech Park and two places in Sultan Palya of RT Nagar were raided.