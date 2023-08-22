Kalaburagi: Minister Sivananda S Patil directs officials to hand over 1,000 acres for PM Mitra textile park

Kalaburagi : State Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar and Agricultural Product Marketing Sivananda S Patil has directed the officials to hand over 1,000 acres of land to the Textile Department within a month for the mega textile park proposed to be set up under the PM Mitra scheme in the district.

Patil held a meeting with the officials on Monday said that about Rs 10,000 crore will be invested in the project. He asked the officials to complete the work of demarcating the boundary line of the land soon. He also directed the officials to ensure that the land is not encroached upon by constructing fencing or barriers.

The minister also directed the officials to take necessary action to ensure that the sugar factories in the district crush sugarcane only after November 1. He said that this has been made mandatory to obtain the permission of the sugar department before processing.

Patil also received information from the officials about the rain-fed crop, sowing rate, water storage in the reservoir, drinking water problem in the district. He said that they should immediately contact the authorities of the state of Maharashtra and take action to release the water. ZP CEO Banwar Lal Meena, Assistant Commissioner Mamata Kumari, Joint Director of district Industries centre M. Satish Kumar, DDLR Praveena, Tehsildar Nagamma Kattimani and other senior officials of the Textile department were present.