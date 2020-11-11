Karnataka adds 2,362 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 2,362 new COVID-19 cases and 20 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,51,212 and the death toll to 11,430, the health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 4,215 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 2,362 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1,176 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of November 10 evening, cumulatively 8,51,212 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,430 deaths and 8,08,700 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of the 31,063 active cases, 30,194 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and were stable, while 869 are in ICU. As many as 8 out of total 20 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural (3), Ballari (2), and Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Dharwad, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,176, followed by Tumakuru (136), Mysuru (135), Hassan (110), Dakshina Kannada (87), Mandya (86) and Vijayapura (78). Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,51,481 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,985 and Ballari 37,744. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 3,30,205, followed by Mysuru (46,927) and Ballari (36,660). A total of over 89,32,699 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,09,508 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 30,914 among them were rapid antigen tests.PTI