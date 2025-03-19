Karnataka Bandh Call: Protests Over Governance Bill, Belagavi Violence, and Job Concerns

Pro-Kannada organizations have announced that they will go ahead with the Karnataka Bandh on Saturday, despite concerns about the timing during exam season. The bandh, set to take place from 6 AM to 6 PM, is being organized to protest the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and the recent violence in the Belagavi region, where a bus conductor was attacked for not speaking Marathi.

Some sectors, like taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, have confirmed their support, but road transport employees are still unsure. The Kannada Rakshana Vedike, led by TA Narayana Gowda, has distanced itself from the bandh, saying they oppose protests that disrupt people's livelihoods.

Vatal Nagaraj, a leader of the protest, stated that the bandh is not just about the Belagavi issues or the governance bill. It also raises concerns like the lack of jobs for Kannadigas in the IT/BT sector and the increasing number of outsiders in Bengaluru. Moreover, the Kannada community feels overlooked, especially with the governor’s speech being in Hindi.

While there is some backing for the bandh, notably from auto-rickshaw and Ola-Uber drivers, schools have decided to proceed with exams, citing concerns over the potential disruption to students’ education. This situation underscores the growing frustration over the political and cultural challenges faced by the Kannada-speaking population in Karnataka.