Katpadi: It was a green heritage I-day for Prachya Sanchaya Research Centre

Katpadi (Udupi district) : In a moving yet unique Independence Day celebration the researchers of the Prachya Sanchayat Samshodhana Kendra of Udupi handed over 76 saplings of Srithale tree to the nonagenarian member of a family of freedom fighters.

Pangala Gopalakrishna Nayak received the saplings and told his next generation to plant them and nurse them. The Pangala family has had many of its elders in the freedom struggle and many of them even walked with top freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to The Hans India the top researcher of the Prachya Sanchayat Samshodhana Kendra S A Krishnaiah, said the saplings were those of a heritage palm tree that provides palm leaves for engraving historical facts for preservation for a longer period than any other modern way of preservation.

He cited that the book of statecraft, ‘Arthashashtra’ by the father of Indian statecraft, Craft-Vishnu Gupta (popularly known as Chanakya or Kautilya), had survived for over 3500 years and is stored in the Institute of Oriental Research in Mysuru.

“This tree is now on the brink of extinction and needs to be preserved for posterity. The Kendra felt that it will be symbolically significant that elderly hands give this treasure to the new generation for propagation and protection of this heritage tree on a significant day of the country’s independence.”

Supporters and members of the Prachya Sanchaya Samshodhana Kendra, including Indrali Jayakara Shetty, Social activist Sriviswanath Shenai, Sridhara Bhat Kallanpura, Mrs Jayakara Shetty, - Dr Katapadi Satish, a local physician, were present at the simple yet significant event on the coastal Karnataka. Dr. Katapady Sathish, a local physician, has pledged support to plant the saplings through a people’s movement in the coming days. Young green enthusiats took and oath on this occasion to plant, protect and nourish the Srithale tree.