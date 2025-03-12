Kharge Asks Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Work Together for Development of Karnataka 

Amid the ongoing power struggle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, party president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Saturday to work together and prioritise the state's development. He warned that if they continued to act separately, it would be "difficult" for the party.

Kharge made these comments during an event to launch the Kalyana Patha project in Jewargi, a Rs 1,000 crore initiative. He praised Siddaramaiah for presenting a record 16th budget, calling it a "good budget" and highlighting the positive impact it has on the people of Karnataka.

Kharge also lauded Shivakumar for his previous work as Minister for Energy, Irrigation, and as the state Congress president. He recognised Shivakumar’s dedication to the party, government, and people.

Kharge stated that both leaders need to work together for the state’s development, stressing that if they ignored development, the people wouldn’t support them.

He emphasised that the success of the work depended on both leaders cooperating. He pointed out that if they go in the same direction, it would be right, but if they go in different directions, it would be difficult.

Speculation has been growing in political circles about a potential leadership change later this year, with talk of a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement. Shivakumar, a strong CM aspirant, has openly expressed his ambition to lead the state, while many leaders loyal to Siddaramaiah have dismissed any such leadership change, affirming that the current CM will complete his full five-year term.

Kharge, acknowledging his position as AICC president, reflected on the support he received from the people of Kalaburagi, while subtly addressing his loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also mentioned how some individuals, like Shivakumar and former PM Deve Gowda, may seek divine intervention for their goals, while he focuses on achieving progress for the people through their support.

He concluded by stating that good should happen, and good should be done.