K’taka Minister Satish Jarkiholi demands public debate on caste census

Bengaluru : PWD Minister and prominent leader from north Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi stated on Monday that there should be a public debate on the controversial caste census report.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Jarkiholi said that the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities may be concerned that the caste census report had left out their sub castes. All these could be added to the report, he opined.

The caste census report needs to be submitted and discussed in the cabinet. Later, the pros and cons should be discussed in both the Houses of the state legislature. If any drawback or flaw is found, let them conduct resurvey, Jarkiholi stated. One of the most influential Vokkaliga seers, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, reiterated on Friday that the caste census report should not be accepted.

The seer said that the government must rethink about accepting the report. The present caste census is defective and the population census must be redone. The report is half baked and unscientific. It is not complete and the communities will face injustice. Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, slamming the Congress government over the caste census issue, maintained that the report deserves to be thrown into the fire.

The socio-economic survey, popularly known as the caste census, was conducted in Karnataka in 2015 by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission headed by H. Kantharaju. Though Siddaramaiah ordered the caste census, he had to bend before the leaders of the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities of his party who insisted on not accepting the report.

Sources said the report stated that the SC and ST groups form the majority in the state, followed by Muslims. The Lingayats, considered to be the majority population, were shown as the third largest group, while the Vokkaligas, believed to be in second position, were shown in the fourth position, sources said.

This created a stir in the state, triggering a huge controversy as the Muslim community was shown as having the second-highest population in Karnataka.



Jayaprakash Hegde, the Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, has stated that he would submit the report before November 24. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, despite the controversy, has stated that his government would accept the report. The issue is likely to trigger a huge controversy before the Lok Sabha election.

