Bengaluru: Leopards Roam Residential Areas in North Bengaluru

Leopards Spotted in North Bengaluru: Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant
Leopards Spotted in North Bengaluru: Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Highlights

Leopards have been spotted roaming residential areas in North Bengaluru, raising concerns among locals.

CCTV footage has shown two leopards walking through neighborhoods in North Bengaluru at night, which is making people worried. The leopards have hurt some cattle and dogs, so the forest department is trying to catch and move them safely.

A video from a security camera in Shivakotte village, near Yelahanka, shows the leopards walking around a house. Big paw prints have also been found in the area. These videos are being shared in local WhatsApp groups, making people anxious. However, the forest department has told everyone to stay calm and be careful.

Leopard sightings are becoming more common in Bengaluru, especially near the outskirts, because the city is growing and taking over their natural homes. The forest department has put traps and is patrolling at night to keep people safe. They also ask residents to report any leopard sightings.

