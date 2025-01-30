Live
- Telangana to Discuss Caste Census and BC Reservations on Feb 7 in Assembly
- No survivors yet of mid-air Washington DC collision
- Inglis smashes second-fastest ton on Test debut against Sri Lanka
- Salwan Momika Killed in Sweden Before Court Verdict on Quran Burning
- Online safety: 7 essential strategies to prevent scams
- NZ had massive feeling of belief after warm-up against SA & win over India, says Kerr
- Bengaluru: Leopards Roam Residential Areas in North Bengaluru
- Odisha cancels bus service to Kumbh Mela till Feb 4
- Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case
- India Achieves 850,000 Rooftop Solar Installations under PM-Surya Ghar: Pralhad Joshi
Just In
Bengaluru: Leopards Roam Residential Areas in North Bengaluru
Leopards have been spotted roaming residential areas in North Bengaluru, raising concerns among locals.
CCTV footage has shown two leopards walking through neighborhoods in North Bengaluru at night, which is making people worried. The leopards have hurt some cattle and dogs, so the forest department is trying to catch and move them safely.
A video from a security camera in Shivakotte village, near Yelahanka, shows the leopards walking around a house. Big paw prints have also been found in the area. These videos are being shared in local WhatsApp groups, making people anxious. However, the forest department has told everyone to stay calm and be careful.
Leopard sightings are becoming more common in Bengaluru, especially near the outskirts, because the city is growing and taking over their natural homes. The forest department has put traps and is patrolling at night to keep people safe. They also ask residents to report any leopard sightings.