Mall comes up with up giant installations

Bengaluru : Orion Malls by Brigade is all set to spread the cheer and splendour of the festive season with grand Dussehra and Deepavali themed decor in eye-catching colours that adds flavour to their yearly flagship shopping festival bonanza along with foot tapping musical performances and a flea market.

The major décor installations at the three Orion malls include a 22-ft high white peacock along with floating lotuses on the lake at Orion Gateway, a giant lotus and giant swan installation which stands at 18ft high at Orion Avenue and Orion Uptown respectively. All the three malls will also feature festive lighting on the façade and other unique indoor and outdoor festive themed décor to enthral their patrons and enhance the festive fervour. The Orion Malls festive season décor and shopping festival will continue until November 3. “We intend to create an unforgettable mall experience for our patrons this festive season. With stunning, larger-than-life unique installations that are perfect for selfies, we want to create a vibrant atmosphere where customers can shop, celebrate, create lasting memories and stand a chance to win amazing prizes. Our flagship shopping festival offers exciting prizes and deals, making it the perfect time to visit and indulge in the festive spirit” said Sunil Munshi, Senior Vice President – Retail, Orion Malls by Brigade Group.