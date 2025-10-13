MapMyIndia Launches India’s First Live Traffic Signal Timer in Bengaluru

MapMyIndia has added a live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru.

Rahul Varma, Director of MapMyIndia, announced this new feature in their navigation app, Mappls.

Now, users in Bengaluru can see the live countdown of traffic signals. This is the first time in India.

Drivers will know how long the red light will last when they are about 500 meters away from a signal.

This helps users decide if they should wait or take another route to save time.

Many users are happy with this update.

One user even suggested adding pothole alerts to warn drivers about bad road sections in the future.