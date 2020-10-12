MIS-C among Covid kids worries doctors

Bengaluru: After being reported in Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) has surfaced in India. Covid-19 infection in children often leads to mild illness but in Bengaluru doctors have reported a few cases of MIS-C.



Dr. Sagar Bhattad, Consultant - Paediatric Immunology & Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital explained, "MIS-C cases have been seen this month by several hospitals. MIS-C is an immune-mediated disease secondary to Covid-19. It does not spread unless the child is Covid PCR positive. If treated in time, its fatality rate is less than 2%. Currently, all children treated at Aster CMI have recovered well due to the timely treatment."

He stated that with the rise in Covid cases in the city, MIS-C cases are also likely to increase, as this disease is an immune phenomenon related to Covid-19.

"We had witnessed a similar trend in cities like Delhi and Mumbai where MIS-C cases peaked with the rise in the number of cases in these cities. Thankfully, most children with MIS-C are Covid PCR negative and antibody-positive and hence are non-infectious. A few months ago, there weren't any resource materials available on this disease and many doctors and hospitals lacked the proper treatment methods. However, since we now have guidance from European countries, where they faced the disease much earlier, doctors in India are now able to treat MIS-C. Our understanding is evolving as we are treating more cases." Bhattad said.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had stated that MIS-C remains a rarity in India, where people under 20 accounted for just 1.22% of Covid-19 deaths as of August 22. However, there is a growing concern among medical fraternity.