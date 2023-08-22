Mysuru: Highly awaited Gruha Lakshmi initiative to debut on Aug 30

Mysuru : After encountering a series of postponements, the eagerly anticipated Gruha Lakshmi scheme, pledging Rs. 2,000 to the woman head of each household, is now slated to debut on August 30 in Mysuru. The auspicious inauguration of this ambitious initiative is expected to be conducted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. In an official announcement, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar verified the launch date and convened with the district administration to orchestrate the grand event. According to Minister Hebbalkar, the government is committed to disbursing the promised Rs. 2,000 to registered beneficiaries on the very day of the launch.

The state’s Congress-led administration has selected the illustrious Maharaja College Ground as the venue for this momentous event, with aspirations of attracting a gathering of over one lakh attendees.

Highlighting the immediacy of action, Hebbalkar conveyed that promptly following the launch, a staggering 1,09,54,000 registered women are set to receive the designated sum in their respective bank accounts.

Eligibility for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme extends to women listed as heads of households on ration cards. However, it is essential to note that those individuals or their spouses who contribute to Income Tax payments or assert Goods and Services Tax returns will not qualify for the benefits of the scheme, in accordance with the Congress government’s stipulations.

In addition to Rahul Gandhi, the inauguration event is anticipated to host other Congress personalities, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leaders.

Originally slated for unveiling on August 20, then rescheduled for August 27, the launch date has been definitively set for August 30. The initial choice of Belagavi as the event’s location was subsequently shifted to Mysuru to harmonise with Rahul Gandhi’s busy schedule.