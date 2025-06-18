Nandini vs. Amul: DK Shivakumar Ensures Space for Karnataka's Dairy Brand in Metro Stations

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, addressed concerns over the presence of Amul kiosks in Bengaluru's Namma Metro stations. He said that the state's homegrown dairy brand, Nandini, will also get space in eight metro locations.

Shivakumar clarified that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had issued tenders for retail spaces at 10 metro stations, but only Amul, managed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, had submitted applications.

He noted that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini brand, did not apply during the tender process. Consequently, KMF has been directed to apply for the remaining spots. Amul secured space through a global tender process and has opened stores at two stations. Shivakumar emphasized that shutting down these existing outlets would not be appropriate. Therefore, Nandini outlets will be established at the remaining eight stations.

The tender process involved kiosks at metro stations, including Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.

This issue has sparked political debate, with opposition BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of favoring Amul over Nandini. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan criticized the state government on social media, labeling it a betrayal of Karnataka’s dairy farmers