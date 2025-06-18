  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Nandini vs. Amul: DK Shivakumar Ensures Space for Karnataka's Dairy Brand in Metro Stations

Nandini vs. Amul: DK Shivakumar Ensures Space for Karnatakas Dairy Brand in Metro Stations
x
Highlights

DK Shivakumar addresses backlash over Amul kiosks at Namma Metro by assuring space for Karnataka's Nandini milk brand at 8 key stations.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, addressed concerns over the presence of Amul kiosks in Bengaluru's Namma Metro stations. He said that the state's homegrown dairy brand, Nandini, will also get space in eight metro locations.

Shivakumar clarified that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had issued tenders for retail spaces at 10 metro stations, but only Amul, managed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, had submitted applications.

He noted that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini brand, did not apply during the tender process. Consequently, KMF has been directed to apply for the remaining spots. Amul secured space through a global tender process and has opened stores at two stations. Shivakumar emphasized that shutting down these existing outlets would not be appropriate. Therefore, Nandini outlets will be established at the remaining eight stations.

The tender process involved kiosks at metro stations, including Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.

This issue has sparked political debate, with opposition BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of favoring Amul over Nandini. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan criticized the state government on social media, labeling it a betrayal of Karnataka’s dairy farmers

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick