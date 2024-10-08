New botanical garden on 153 acres near Yelahanka: Min

Bengaluru : Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwara B Khandre said that there is a lack of lung space in North Bangalore, and soon foundation stone will be laid for “SalumaradaThimmakka Botanical Garden” on the model of Cubbon Park in 153 acres of forest land at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka RTO.

In the formal closing ceremony of the Wildlife Week held at Aranya Bhavan, he distributed prizes to the children who won various competitions and said that 153 acres of forest land was leased to the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Limited. He said that now the lease period is over, a botanical garden will be made on the model of Cubbon Park with the help of social responsibility department and CSR fund.

Bangalore has grown extensively around Yelahanka. He said that if SalumaradaThimmakka Botanical Garden is established here for the benefit of the people, it will be a very attractive place. Bangalore is the fastest growing city in the world and is known as the Garden City of India. According to the Forest Survey of India report, Bangalore city is the third largest city in India with a forest area of about 89 square kilometers. Bangalore’s tree cover is 6.81%. He said that in the last 10 years, the green cover in Bengaluru city has decreased by 5 square kilometers. To restore the pride of the fast growing city of Bangalore as a garden city, the department needs to do more tree planting programs in partnership with the public. Besides, EshwaraKhandre said that encroached forest land in the capital should be reclaimed.



People go on safaris and zoos in the forest to see wildlife on weekends and holidays. If you see a tiger, a leopard, a bear, a dancing peacock on a safari, you will be mesmerized. They get bored if they don’t see the wildlife.



He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the wild animals that give so much joy and love to the mind.



EshwaraKhandre said that every year from October 2nd to 8th, Wildlife Week is celebrated to inform the next generation about the importance of wild animals to create awareness about the conservation of wild animals. Manjunath Prasad, Deputy Chief Secretary, Department of Forests, Biology and Environment, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests - Head of Forest Task Force Brijesh Kumar Dixit, Chief Wildlife Warden Subhash Malkhade and others participated in the programme. On the same occasion, they watched the wildlife photography exhibition and the postage stamp exhibition.

