New Train from Bengaluru to Rishikesh Starts in June

Indian Railways has announced the start of a special train between Bengaluru and Rishikesh. This is the first direct train from Karnataka to Uttarakhand. It will help more people travel during the busy summer months.

The train will run on a few dates in June and July 2025. Train number 06597 will leave Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru on June 19, 26, and July 3. It will reach Rishikesh the next day. The return train, number 06598, will leave Rishikesh on June 21, 28, and July 5, and reach Yeshwantpur on Monday.

Rishikesh is a city near the Ganga River and is known as the Yoga Capital of the World. Many people visit for peace, prayer, and nature. The train will stop at many big cities like Nagpur, Bhopal, Agra, and Haridwar.