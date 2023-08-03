Police nab extortionists targeting delivery boys, recover 25 mobiles

Bengaluru: The Suddagunte Palya police have apprehended two extortionists who were preying on delivery boys who working hard to earn a living. The accused, identified as Rakesh and Mallik hailing from Assam and former security guards, were involved in a spate of mobile phone extortions. Their arrest sheds light on a series of criminal activities that had been plaguing delivery personnel inthe area.

The modus operandi of the accused involved targeting delivery boys who were transporting food on electric bikes, particularly those utilizing compact electric bikes like Yulu, equipped with mobile phone clips for navigation. Taking advantage of the setup, Rakesh and Mallik would block the delivery boys’ paths during the night. After following them closely, they would ambush the delivery personnel from behind, forcefully snatching their mobile phones and making a swift escape.

Their criminal pursuits caused injury to a delivery boy who bravely attempted to save his mobile phone during an extortion attempt in Suddagunte Palya a few days ago. In the process, he met with an accident, resulting in a broken hand. The delivery boy filed a case at Suddagunte Palya Police. Upon receiving the complaint, the police formed a special team to investigate the matter. The team apprehended the accused Rakesh and Mallik, who had committed the crimes with the sole motive of financial gain. During the interrogation of the accused the police discovered a staggering total of 32 mobile extortion cases perpetrated by the duo. As part of their evidence collection, the police have seized 25 mobile phones that were extorted from the innocent delivery boys.

The police authorities have urged delivery boys and riders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to safeguard themselves and their belongings.