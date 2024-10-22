Priests strongly object to handing over temples to private entities

Bengaluru : In the Grand Assembly of the Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temple Priests, Agamikas, and Upadhivantas Federation (R., Thousands of priests gathered and praised the working style of the Muzrai Minister, Ramalinga Reddy. They also demanded privatization of Muzrai temples should be opposed, and priests strongly object to handing them over to private entities.

This federation, which has been fighting alongside the government for about 50 years, comprises temple employees from the Hindu religious community, working in A, B, and C category institutions across Karnataka. The assembly yesterday saw a large number of priests from various districts of the state coming together. From a religious, cultural, and social perspective, the unprecedented development happening within our Muzrai Department is a good omen.

The priests' assembly echoed a unified call that, regardless of which portfolio is given to Ramalinga Reddy, the Muzrai portfolio must remain with him, and he should continue as the Muzrai Minister for at least the next 10 years. This is our desire and our demand.

Under no circumstances should Muzrai temples be privatized or handed over to private entities. We are opposed to this. Private entities view temples only from a business perspective. They have no compassion for priests like us, who are dedicated to preserving religion and serving the deity. There will also be no effort to bring any beneficial schemes for us.

Among the 34,564 temples under the state’s Religious Endowment Department, 34,166 are C-category temples. Once the Governor approves the bill, it will be much easier to allocate funds from the common collection fund for the development of these temples and the welfare of the priests.

Until now, no one cared about the poor priests. The bill introduced is the foresight and concern of Ramalinga Reddy and we thank him for the same which has given us hope. The fact that the Governor has not yet approved the bill has caused distress to thousands of priests/employees like us. The opposition party BJP, instead of boasting about being protectors of Hinduism, should support the bill brought in for the welfare of the temples and the priests. Politics should not be mixed with religion, temples, and the sentiments of devotees. They appealed to the BJP in this regard.



They expressed hope that the Governor will approve the bill soon.

The assembly was attended by DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara, Home Minister, HM Revanna, Chairman, Guarantees Implementation Committee, Dinesh Gundu Rao, State President, Prof. Dr. Radhakrishna KE, Chief Advisor, Dr. SR Sheshadri, Bhattar, Vice President, Dr. KSN Dixit, Chief General Secretary, TK Shamasundar, Dixit, Joint Secretary, KS Umesh Sharma, Organizational Secretary, and HS Rangarajan, Organizational Secretary.







