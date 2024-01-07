Property Tax Payment Rules to be Amended: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government would amend laws to allow more time for payment of property tax and penalties.

Speaking to reporters after the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ grievance redressal programme at RBANMS Highschool grounds, he said, “There are many appeals during the grievance redressal meetings requesting more time for payment of property tax and penalties. There are also many plaints seeking easing property tax payment processes. The government would amend the rules after discussing it with the officials.”

“Many people have built commercial properties in residential plots and that has attracted penalties. Many people have expressed the opinion that the penalties are too high and the deadlines are too short. In this backdrop, the government will look at extending the deadlines for payment of penalties and also simplifying the process,” he said. While the government will bring in reforms, it is important that people also pay taxes promptly as per the properties they own, he added.



Asked hoc much will the deadline be relaxed for property tax penalty payment, he said, “Notices have been served to pay up taxes and penalties within 3 to 7 days. Though the notices are as per the law, it appears to be causing a lot of pain to people. In view of this, we will discuss this with officials and make necessary amendments.”

Government is Committed to Kannada

Asked about the Cabinet decision making Kannada sign boards mandatory, he said, “The decision reflects the government’s commitment to Kannada. All sign boards must have 60% Kannada language. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is fighting for this and there is provision for it in the law as well. Kannada language must occupy 60% of the space and the rest can be in any language. All businesses operating out of Karnataka must respect the language of the land.”

Innocent Can’t be Punished

Asked about the demand of families for the release of those arrested in KJ Halli and DJ Halli riots, he said, “All decisions have to be within the legal framework, I can’t comment on this now. As BJP government has pressed certain specific charges, they are not released. The guilty must be punished but the innocent must be spared. The MLAs concerned have also spoken to me about it. We will come to a decision after talking to our legal team.”

Additional DCMs

Asked about the ongoing discussion about 3 DCM positions, he replied, “High Command will respond to the demands for 3 DCMs. I won’t like to answer that. The current focus is to win the Lok Sabha elections and all of us need to work to make it possible.”