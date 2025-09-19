Live
Restructuring Greater Bengaluru: Awareness Talk by Srinivas Alavilli on Sept 21
Highlights
Join Srinivas Alavilli on Sept 21 at 3rdSpace, Indiranagar for a free talk on Restructuring Greater Bengaluru. Learn what the new Greater Bengaluru Authority means for the city’s future.
Bengaluru will soon have the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). This will change how the city is run.
To explain this, a talk on “Restructuring Greater Bengaluru” will be held.
Srinivas Alavilli, civic activist, will lead the session. Anand Varadaraj will be the moderator.
The event is on Sunday, September 21, at 11:00 AM. Place: 3rdSpace.blr, Indiranagar.
Entry is free, but seats are limited. People can register online.
The session will give clear insights on how the GBA will affect the city’s future
