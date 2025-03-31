Live
Rising Rent vs Stagnant Salaries: Bengaluru's Cost of Living Crisis
Bengaluru's soaring rent prices are outpacing salary hikes, leaving many residents struggling to keep up. There’s growing demand for a balance between wage growth and inflation in urban areas.
A Bengaluru resident’s social media post went viral, pointing out the gap between salary hikes and rising rents. He shared that his salary went up by 7.5%, but his rent increased by 10%. He joked, "If this keeps happening, my rent will soon be higher than my salary!" The post quickly gained attention, sparking a larger conversation about the high cost of living in metro cities.
The Growing Rent Burden
X user Vivek Khatri described the situation as an "urban scam," pointing out the issue: "Salary growth crawls, while rent hikes sprint. A 7.5% salary hike seems nice... until your electricity bill goes up by 12%, rent by 10%, and milk by 15%. Eventually, your landlord might be richer than you!"
Others chimed in, with some suggesting it might be time to switch both jobs and landlords. One user joked, "Getting a job in Bengaluru is becoming less profitable," while another quipped, "Maybe there should be a full-time course on how to become a landlord."
Many users are venting out their frustration over stagnant salaries not matching inflation.