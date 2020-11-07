Separate SDRF unit for Kodagu district

Kodagu: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they would deploy a separate SDRF team in Kodagu district which has been facing natural calamities like floods and landslides since 2018. He directed Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra to submit a proposal in this regard.

He was speaking to media persons after holding Kodagu district level police review meeting along with Southern Range IGP Vipul Kumar, in Kodagu on Friday.

Bommai said that they were planning to send a third team of anti naxal force to intensify combing operations at the borders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala at Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajnagar districts.

He informed the media that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the enhancement of compensation for crop loss and deaths in Kodagu as sought by farmers and plantation owners.

He directed police to intensify measures to prevent transportation and slaughter of cows.

He threatened to take action against illegal home stays in the district.

He lauded the efforts of district police in managing the situation during the natural disaster and also during Covid pandemic and promised to provide more vehicles to police. The Home Minister directed the SP to submit a proposal for construction of a new SP office at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He said that there are 39 vacancies in District Armed Reserves. And he promised to fill up more than 70 percent of the vacancies by March.