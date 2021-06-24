Student From Bangalore Shared Screenshots Of The Proctor Calling Her 'Baby'

A female student at Christ (Deemed to be University) has been highlighted as she shared screenshots of the proctor calling him 'baby' while invigilating during an online examination.

This happened to a student who appeared in today's online examination conducted by @ChristBangalore. She asked if she could end as she was done and the proctor replied "three more minutes baby".

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/TiRQK3dDtd — NSUI Karnataka (@NSUIKarnataka) June 21, 2021

The student claimed that when she asked the invigilator so that she could submit the answers she wrote during an end-of-semester exam in PDF format, the proctor replied, 'another 3 minutes baby.'

Exchanging alleged screenshots of a conversation on a third-party platform that have now presently been circulating on the internet and social media.

A student institution's Bannerghatta Road Campus explained about their feelings towards the behaviour of the proctor.

The student further stated the nature of the conversations that take place on the third-party platform felt sometimes inappropriate and distracting, and requested anonymity. The proctor's behaviour also made them feel extremely uneasy. While explaining, the student recalled a moment when the proctor asked them to lower the camera to a low angle because he wanted to ensure that no malpractice occurred. However, it gave them the impression that they were being watched in an inappropriate manner.

While, another student claimed that the faculty reacted to the situation by action. The student called it a caring approach and was asked to accept the situation in a correct and right manner.

Another BBA student from the institution's main campus in Dairy Circle stated that the university never recognises student community problems, such as internet issues that many students face while attending classes or writing exams online.

According to a BCom student, these issues, combined with the lack of a proper grievance redressal system, have caused many students to be distressed in the midst of the pandemic's uncertainty.

Meanwhile, an internal communication sent for students by the Controller of Examinations, Professor Johny Joseph, stated that the management will provide psychological and technical assistance to the students.

The Karnataka unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has planned to incorporate a detailed report to the University Grants Commission upon the incidents of alleged misconduct at Christ University.

According to Manish Govind Raj, state General Secretary of NSUI, similar issues were identified from many other private universities in the state too, however most conflicts were later resolved in a transparent way.