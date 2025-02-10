Tejasvi Surya Criticises Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike, Calls It Unjustified

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya came down heavily on Karnataka Government after it raised Bengaluru Metro announced fare hike to a maximum of 50 per cent in Bengaluru.

The price implementation has come into effect from February 9.

The MP representing the Bangalore South constituency said that instead of the government encouraging public transport by giving incentives, it is encouraging private transport.

He also drew parallels between the Delhi Metro and the Bengaluru Metro, saying that Bengalurians are paying double the amount that Delhiites are paying for a 12 km ride.

Tejasvi Surya further added that the recent hike in bus fares, along with the significant increase in metro fares, is placing a heavy burden on people's wallets and discouraging the use of public transport.

He took to ‘X ‘ to criticise the Congress government on the Metro price hike.

“Karnataka Govt, instead of incentivising public transport and discouraging private vehicles, is doing the exact opposite with the Metro Fare Hike.Bengaluru metro fares should be at par with other metros in the country.While commuters in Delhi pay ₹30 for a 12 km ride, Bengaluru will have to pay ₹60 - Double the amount.A 50% hike, with max fare going from ₹60 to ₹90 is totally unjustified,” read a post on his ‘X.’

“Hike in bus fares coupled with big metro fare hike puts burden on the wallet of people and discourages use of public transport.No other metro in the country charges this high, nothing beyond ₹60 and the hike is extremely steep.I request@OfficialBMRCLto re-look at fare revision, raise the non-fare revenue via ads, leasing of spaces for commercial use by studying the best practices across the metros.This is the only way to put Bengaluru fare chart on par with other metros in the country and not pressurise people for extra revenue,” he further wrote on his ‘X’ account.