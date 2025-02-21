Traffic on Bengaluru’s ORR Near Sarjapur to Persist for 45 Days

Traffic congestion on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly near the Sarjapur Road junction, is expected to persist for another 45 days due to the ongoing Metro construction, while disruptions near HSR Layout will extend into the weekend, according to an official advisory.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is conducting flyover repairs near HSR Layout, causing significant delays for commuters over the past 10 days. Traffic authorities have urged motorists to plan their routes accordingly to avoid long travel times in the affected areas.

On Friday, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a travel advisory highlighting key closures and alternative routes. While the flyover from Silk Board to Ibblur remains operational, the stretch from Ibblur to Silk Board is shut, leading to increased congestion on ORR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South Division) Shivaprakash Devaraj, IPS, urged public cooperation in managing the situation. “Commuters should factor in additional travel time and consider alternate routes to minimize delays,” he said.

Daily travel has become a challenge for residents and office-goers along ORR, with reports of school children traveling from Sarjapur to Koramangala arriving nearly two hours late. Several parents expressed frustration, citing difficulties in reaching schools on time.

Traffic congestion has also impacted working professionals, with delays stretching beyond usual peak hours. Many commuters have taken to social media, highlighting the severe gridlock and urging authorities to expedite the repair work.

As traffic conditions worsen, several employees working in IT parks along ORR have called for companies to implement work-from-home (WFH) policies to ease congestion.

Social media platforms have been flooded with appeals, with one user stating, “Companies should encourage WFH during this period to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. The time wasted in traffic is unproductive.”

Another commuter voiced frustration, saying, “Without WFH options, the advisory is meaningless. The congestion is only getting worse.”