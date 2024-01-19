Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru As School Building Collapse Claims 2 Lives And Injures 13

Two individuals lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries when an under-construction school building collapsed in Anekal taluk, Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred as 15 laborers were working on the construction site. According to Mallikarjun Balbandi, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, the collapse happened during the construction of a portico on the second floor of St. Agnes School near Baderahalli in Anekal taluk.



Balbandi, speaking to India Today, confirmed that the debris at the site has been cleared, and fortunately, no one is trapped underneath. He mentioned that two of the injured laborers suffered "grievous injuries." Anekal Police and the fire department are actively present at the site, overseeing the situation, and the injured individuals are being transported to Anekal government hospital.



The laborers affected by the incident hailed from Karnataka, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the tragic collapse.

