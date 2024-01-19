  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru As School Building Collapse Claims 2 Lives And Injures 13

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru As School Building Collapse Claims 2 Lives And Injures 13
x
Highlights

  • 1. In a devastating incident in Anekal taluk, Bengaluru, an under-construction school building collapse results in two fatalities and 13 injuries.
  • 2. The collapse occurred during portico construction, with authorities on-site managing the aftermath and investigating the cause.

Two individuals lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries when an under-construction school building collapsed in Anekal taluk, Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred as 15 laborers were working on the construction site. According to Mallikarjun Balbandi, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, the collapse happened during the construction of a portico on the second floor of St. Agnes School near Baderahalli in Anekal taluk.

Balbandi, speaking to India Today, confirmed that the debris at the site has been cleared, and fortunately, no one is trapped underneath. He mentioned that two of the injured laborers suffered "grievous injuries." Anekal Police and the fire department are actively present at the site, overseeing the situation, and the injured individuals are being transported to Anekal government hospital.

The laborers affected by the incident hailed from Karnataka, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the tragic collapse.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X