Tragic Murder in Bengaluru: Husband Confesses to Killing Wife
In Bengaluru, a very sad event was witnessed when a woman named Gauri was found dead and her body was found in a suitcase at her house. The police received a call about a suspected hanging, but when they arrived, they found her body locked in a suitcase in the bathroom.
The police quickly suspected Gauri’s husband, Rakesh, and began searching for him. Later on, they found out that Rakesh had called Gauri’s parents and admitted to killing her. According to police, he fled to Pune, but the police tracked him down and arrested him there.
Now, the police are trying to understand why Rakesh killed Gauri. They are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out how badly Gauri was injured. This is a very sad case, and everyone is trying to understand what led Rakesh to commit such a violent act.