Will a new KPCC chief take over as Congress failed to cross double digits?

Bengaluru : Despite doing well in the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress has not reached double digits in Karnataka. Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, this time the Congress has done a better achievement, but despite the popularity of guarantee schemes, it has not been possible to reach the expected target. Sources said that there is sure to be a cry for change in the state leadership.

There is a possibility of some political ups and downs in the state Congress. Thus, political activities are going to take place in the Congress camp in the next few days. The clamor for change of KPCC president is likely to increase. Sources said that senior leaders may insist on ‘one man one post’ policy.



Along with the change in leadership, there is a possibility that there will be an increase in pressure for higher authority structure. In the meantime, aspirants will be demanding ministerial posts. As a result, portfolios of ministers may change. Sources said that there is likely to be a push for the creation of community-wise DCM posts again.



Despite the impact of guarantee schemes, the Congress managed to win only 9 seats in the state. In this regard, DCM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah held a press conference on Tuesday evening and said that the reasons for the defeat will be reviewed. CM Siddaramaiah’s party candidate Laxman got defeated in Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. Other side DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh lost in Kanakapura, Bangalore Rural.



It is not surprising if all these developments raised the cry for change in the state leadership of the party. Sources said that a clear picture of this may be available in the coming days.

