  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Will Namma Metro Operate Tomorrow Amid Karnataka Bandh Call?

Will Namma Metro Operate Tomorrow Amid Karnataka Bandh Call?
x

Will Namma Metro Operate Tomorrow Amid Karnataka Bandh Call?

Highlights

The bandh, set to take place from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22, is in protest of the alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.

Amid the state-wide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups on March 22, many people in Bengaluru are concerned about how it might affect their commute offices, children's schools, or colleges.

However, Namma Metro will operate as usual. The protest, sparked by an alleged attack on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, is expected to disrupt public transport, schools, and businesses across the state.

However, with fewer taxis and autos available due to the bandh, getting to metro stations may pose a challenge for those relying on other modes of transport.

Pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada Okkoota, have called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22.

Although Namma Metro will continue to run, reaching the stations could be difficult, particularly for those relying on taxis or autos. So, it is advisable to plan and stay informed to avoid any last-minute issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick