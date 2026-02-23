Kolagani Srinivas assumes office as Mayor of Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Kolagani Srinivas formally assumed charge as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Sunday. He performed special prayers in his chamber along with his family before taking over his official responsibilities.

Soon after assuming office, the Mayor signed his first file granting administrative approval for development works worth Rs 49 lakh in the newly merged village divisions under the Summer Action Plan. He stated that priority would be given to resolving drinking water supply issues being faced by residents in various parts of the city.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Srinivas expressed gratitude to the people of Karimnagar for their support. He thanked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State president N Ramchander Rao, and the party’s State leadership and high command for their cooperation.

He noted that, for the first time in Karimnagar, the mayoral post in the municipal corporation had been secured by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said, he would work alongside the Deputy Mayor and corporators to ensure comprehensive development across all 66 divisions during the five-year term.

Srinivas further stated that with the support of the Central and State governments and the cooperation of council members, steps would be taken to strengthen basic infrastructure, improve civic amenities and expedite public services within the municipal corporation. He assured that the newly merged village divisions would be developed on par with other areas and that public grievances would be addressed promptly.

Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai congratulated the Mayor on the occasion. Deputy Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, BJP district president G Krishna Reddy, corporators and officials were present.