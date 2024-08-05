Will provide my family assets details if Kumaraswamy’s brother declares his assets first: Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that he is ready to give all the details regarding his family assets if Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s brother declares his assets first.

“I am ready to provide details of my family assets but his (Kumaraswamy) brother should disclose his assets. Let us first know how your brother misused his power during his tenure as a government servant. After that, I will provide my details. There is no secrecy with my assets,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that in a democratic system, everyone has the right to question but first he should answer about his brother’s assets.

“Even though I have asked for answers regarding JD-S and BJP scandals and scams, no response has been given so far,” he added.

He said that the BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that he (Shivakumar) is a patriarch of corruption. “You first explain why you sent your father B.S. Yediyurappa to jail? Why did he resign? What happened, and where did it all end? Why did all this happen? First, provide an account of that. After answering your party's issues, you can address mine,” he said.

He said that Congress is holding a people's movement rally in Maddur and demanding that the Union government should release the funds due to Karnataka and questioning the actions taken while we were in the opposition.

Shivakumar earlier stated that there was a conspiracy hatched against him to put him in prison by Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy had challenged Shivakumar over the ‘survival’ of the Congress government in the state, adding that it was Shivakumar who had provided documents against Siddaramaiah and was also orchestrating press conferences and statements against the Chief Minister.