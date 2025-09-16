1 Finance opens office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 1 Finance, consumer financial institution committed to transparent and hyper-personalised financial planning, has launched its new financial planning centre in Hyderabad. This is the company’s second centre after Thane. The launch in Hyderabad is part of the company’s expansion roadmap, which includes Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi NCR in the near future. Together, these centres aim to build a nationwide ecosystem of trust-based financial advisory, backed by human expertise, empathy, and technology.

The city centre has been designed as a welcoming space where individuals and families can engage with expert financial advisors in a face-to-face setting, free from the pressures of commission-driven product pitches.

The centre offers end-to-end solutions, from investment and tax planning to insurance, loans, retirement, and will and estate planning.